In the United States, on January 25, a prisoner will be executed using nitrogen for the first time.

A court in the US state of Alabama did not prohibit the first execution of a prisoner using nitrogen in US history. It should take place on January 25, reports RIA News.

It is clarified that the execution will take place over Kenneth Eugene Smith, who committed the murder of a woman in 1988, which was ordered by her priest husband in order to obtain insurance and pay off existing debts. The convict attempted to obtain an injunction to prevent the execution, but the court rejected his request.

