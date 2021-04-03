By Ignacio Peña

CEO of Surfing Tsunamis

For the first time in history, Latin America is generating technology-based companies at scale. They are the “Tecnolatinas”, there are thousands of them and they are transforming the economy with innovative products, ranging from online shopping and electronic payments to telemedicine, biotechnology and satellite images. Together they created more than US $ 221,000 million of value and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Argentine techno-Latin companies stand out for their ability to project themselves to the region and the world and created 45% of the value of the regional ecosystem of tech startups. The best known are MercadoLibre, Globant, Auth0, Satellogic, Bioceres, Etermax and Mural.

Their teams succeeded in one of the most toxic and challenging market environments in the world.

They had to face political and economic instability, one of the highest inflations on the planet, exchange regimes difficult for any foreigner to understand, inadequate infrastructure, bureaucratic regulatory frameworks, weak institutions, archaic politics, and underdeveloped investment ecosystems.

How did they do it? This is the question that we explored over several years with Wharton MBA and Executive MBA students who came to study the Argentine entrepreneurial ecosystem. Nobody imagined seeing a company of the global scope of MercadoLibre in a country like Argentina. It is not easy to understand either that a company like Globant achieves in less than 20 years to have more than 10,000 professionals. Or that a group of young people with no experience in the space industry, such as Satellogic, can, from an office in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, reinvent the global satellite industry.

Buenos Aires barely appears in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020 among the 70-80 emerging ecosystems of the world. Before those emerging ecosystems come the 40 leading ecosystems. Among them, Tel Aviv-Jerusalem, which is the seventh in competitiveness. However, MercadoLibre is worth more than the five largest Israeli companies listed on NASDAQ combined, and only 6 Israeli companies listed are worth more than Globant. How is it possible?

I think the explanation is similar to what happens in football: sometimes the pasture is a better school than a perfect field. Our entrepreneurs know that they can expect almost nothing from Argentina and are used to facing all kinds of obstacles. That is why they go out to conquer the world with spirit and with the support of a vast, diverse and deep pool of human capital. Unlike Brazil, where entrepreneurs have a giant market that allows those who want to start a business to grow locally, our most prepared young people have fewer options and they know that they have to undertake projecting themselves to the world from day one.

Interestingly, the lack of opportunities they face in the local market forces our entrepreneurs to create startups that fit what investors are looking for: talented teams capable of doing a lot with little, that are tackling large-scale markets and problems with creative solutions and disruptive.

Successful entrepreneurs are then driven out of the country, particularly because of our tax system and our hostility toward those who are successful. But their teams remain and our startups are creating an ecosystem that may one day be the basis for the transformation of Argentina.

It is an ecosystem with an entrepreneurial, innovative, meritocratic, collaborative spirit and capable of competing with the best companies in the world with global solutions. An ecosystem that generates quality jobs and knows that our country’s most valuable resource is its talents.