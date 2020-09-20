new Delhi: Along with the number of corona infections in the country, the number of tests done to check for infection is also increasing. So far corona test of six crore 36 lakh people has been done, out of which 54 lakh people have been found corona infected. For the first time in the country, a corona test of a record 12 lakh people has been done in a single day. Till date, the maximum number of 12 lakh 6 thousand people tested.

One crore people tested in 9 days

The first corona-infected patient in the country was found on 30 January. Tests were very slow till February-March. Till April 8, only 10 thousand people were tested. After this, 10 lakhs were tested till 3 May, 50 lakhs till 10 June, 1 crore by 7 July, 2 crore by 3 August, 3 crore by 17 August, a total of four crore people were tested till 29 August.

According to the Ministry of Health, corona test of five crore people was done in the country till 8 September. By September 17, a total of six crore people were tested. That means one crore tests were done in just nine days.

India number-1 in active case case

India has now come at number one in the world in terms of patients who have been cured of corona infection. India has also defeated America. So far, more than 43 lakh patients have been cured from Corona in the country. At the same time, there have been 42 lakh people in America, where the maximum number of 7 million people are infected with the corona virus. The recovery rate in India is 79 percent.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infections in the country has now increased to 54 lakhs. Of these, 86,752 people have died. The number of active cases is 10 lakh 10 thousand and 43 lakh people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

