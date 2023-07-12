For the first time, Tesla has opened the doors of its Gigafactory in Berlin. And FormulaPassion has entered exclusively into the famous light tunnel from which every Model Y produced in the huge automated factory that Musk wanted to speed up the production of cars and batteries comes out. Here is an ancient gong. In the weeks following the plant’s opening, when only a few dozen cars were being produced, the workers rang it to mark the passage of a “perfect” car that needed no tweaking or adjustments.

“But now it’s no longer used,” the Tesla employee tells us proudly as she accompanies us on a tour of the factory, suggesting that it is now bordering on perfection. Right next to that golden gong, in March 2022, Elon Musk danced under the amused gaze of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two could be considered more than satisfied. Musk had managed to inaugurate his first Gigafactory in Europe in record time, overcoming the resistance of environmentalists who accused him of wild deforestation and excessive water consumption. Scholz, on the other hand, was smiling thinking about the economic return for Germany: Tesla had invested between 5 and 7 billion dollars in the Berlin Gigafactory. And he had promised to employ 12,000 people. Even the mayor of Grünheide, the town closest to the factory, thought Musk’s money would give new impetus to an area that belonged to East Germany. And that she has long been employed by the Stasi. Right here, 30 km south of Berlin, letters from West Germany were checked one by one.

Unexploded mines

Tesla has erased the signs of the war, in every sense. Before work on the Gigafactory started at the end of 2020, the area was cleared of some unexploded mines. Today excavations are proceeding only in front of what will one day be the main entrance to the plant, where bulldozers and excavators raise clouds of sand that invest employees, visitors and for the first time a small number of journalists from international publications, including Formula Passion. Tesla opens the doors of its factory in an exhilarating moment. 5,000 cars a week leave the German Gigafactory. A number that contributed to the record for deliveries in the first quarter of 2023, when 423,000 cars from the American company ended up on the road. 36% more than in the same period of 2022. Musk also won his bet in Germany.

Everything is done in house

He succeeded by focusing on a site designed to produce (almost) all the pieces needed to build a machine. Instead of buying and putting together components produced by others, as the big car manufacturers have always done, Tesla has decided to melt and print the aluminum that makes up the structure and cladding of its cars directly in its plant. The largest parts of the chassis, for example, the front and rear ones, come out already formed by the Giga Press, the world’s largest car manufacturing press. It was invented by Idra, a company from Brescia. The German Gigafactory hosts eight of them, in a warmer and darker area of ​​the factory where flags with bones and skulls stand out. They indicate that Tesla employees called “pirates” work here.

It starts with aluminum ingots

It is up to them to throw the aluminum ingots into the ovens, where it operates and to manage a printing process that requires a temperature of 700 degrees and a pressure of 6,000 tons. On the other side of the factory, large enough to contain 31 football fields, there is a press that transforms large sheets of aluminum into bonnets and doors. All the external parts produced in the plant – up to 17 different pieces – flow across elevated bridges into the heart of the Gigafactory, the “Body shop” where men and robots begin to put cars together.

Like an automated ballet

Also contributing to the automated dance of mechanical arms is Comau, the Italian company controlled by Stellantis which not so long ago – it was 2018 – helped Tesla avoid bankruptcy. “In that period John Elkann was very close to me” said Musk during the Italian Tech Week of 2021, referring precisely to the intervention of the Comau robots in a moment of great difficulty for his company, when Tesla was unable to mass produce and the low-cost Model 3. Yet the Tesla assembly line remains profoundly human. The workers who work at the “Body shop”, 300 of the Gigafactory’s 11,000 employees, are entrusted with the most delicate tasks: fixing the moving parts of cars, for example. In short, without man, the Tesla factories could not churn out cars. Musk understood this in 2021, when California closed the Fremont plant to counter Covid. At the time, the entrepreneur tried to keep everyone in their place, writing to employees that “the chances of being killed by the coronavirus are much lower than the risk of dying in a car accident”. Walking through the great aisles of the Gigafactory, one understands how vital the mega-factory is to Musk’s vision: everything fits perfectly, with a high but not inhuman pace. Each operation is also designed to limit unnecessary movement between the various areas and to recycle materials. Even the batteries of the Model Y – the only car produced in Germany – are assembled on site. In 2012 Tesla depended solely on Panasonic for their production. At a high cost that profoundly affected the final price of the cars, too high compared to traditional petrol models.

The secret of low prices

It’s different now. By independently producing the most valuable component of his supercars, and not having to buy it around the world, Musk has managed to lower the prices of Teslas. A similar intuition, after all, led to SpaceX success. When Musk set out to start an aerospace company, he initially thought of buying old Russian rockets. Their exorbitant cost convinced the entrepreneur to build them himself. And today the entrepreneur is even aiming for Mars. “Tesla was initially a money-eating company – Tim Higgins, a WSJ reporter who described the lights and shadows of Tesla in his book “The bet of the century” (published in Italy by Mondadori) told us -. Musk was able to get that money by selling his vision over and over again.”

They believed in Musk’s dream

When no one believed in the Gigafactory project, the entrepreneur and his collaborators bet millions of dollars to start work on the first mega factory in Nevada anyway. They would never have completed them without the help of investors and politicians. Who arrived on site, and seeing the bulldozers in action, gave in to Musk’s dream. There are now six Gigafactories and they are also colonizing China, starting with Shanghai. Many governments would like one. And perhaps Meloni and Tajani talked about this with Musk during the entrepreneur’s lightning visit to Rome last June. But apparently France is in pole position. “There are several options on the table,” said Le Marie, France’s economy and finance minister. It already seems to see Elon Musk dancing to the tune of La vie en rose.