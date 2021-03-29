Sunday, March 28, was the first day in six months that the London reported no deaths from coronavirus. According to data from the British health authorities, no one died in the English capital who had received a positive test for COVID in the last 28 days.

The news comes just as the British are regaining certain freedoms, as restrictions begin to loosen. As of this Monday, they are allowed meet in small groups outside and take up sports outdoors in the context of a prudent lack of refinement.

Faced with a much more contagious strain of the coronavirus originating in the south of England at the end of the year, London closed non-essential shops on December 20 – restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums had closed before – and decided not to reopen stores. schools after the Christmas break, ordering the population “stay at home”.

The information that London did not have any deaths from COVID in six months coincided with a release from the restrictions. Photo: AFP

Thanks to a drastic reduction in the number of daily infections (3,862 on Sunday) and a successful vaccination campaign that has already administered the first dose to 30 million people (60% of adults), this third national lockdown began to get up very shyly on March 8 with the return of the students to the classrooms and the authorization to see a single person outside.

The progressive lack of refinement, which must last until the end of June, entered a new stage on Monday with the authorization to organize meetings of up to 6 peoples in open places such as parks or private gardens and reopen golf, tennis and outdoor swimming pools despite low water temperatures.

The risk is still present

Although the government continues to encourage telecommuting whenever possible and avoid public transportation, it is also legally lifted the “stay at home” order in the country most affected by the pandemic in Europe, with more than 126,500 deaths confirmed by covid-19.

Despite this small relaxation, foreseen in a detailed roadmap announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the end of February, the government continues to call on the population to be prudent.

In turn, he warned of the risk that new variants less reactive to vaccines will throw overboard the de-escalation of a confinement with serious economic and psychological consequences.

Despite having had a “very difficult last few months” and an “impatient” desire to see family and friends when the Easter holidays roll around, Health Minister Matt Hancock called on the British to be prudent to “protect progress. made with the vaccine “.

Life in London continues to open up. Photo: AFP

“As the increase in cases in Europe shows, this virus still a very real threat“, he warned.

London police insisted that “all large gatherings” remain banned and vowed to act swiftly against indoor parties and mass gatherings.

The country, which has so far administered the AstraZeneca / Oxford and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, faces a reduction in supplies just at the time of injecting the second doses (so far distributed to 3.5 million people).

It awaits the delivery in April of 17 million doses of a third vaccine, that of the Modern American laboratory, to reach its goal of having vaccinated the entire adult population at the end of July.

The next step in the deconfinement of England is scheduled on April 12, with the reopening of bars and restaurants, and non-essential businesses like the hair salons Johnson himself said he was eager to visit.

They remain travel abroad prohibited, which according to the roadmap will only be allowed from May 17 at the earliest.

“We must remain cautious,” insisted Johnson, stressing that “the increase in cases in Europe and new variants that threaten our vaccination campaign” could reach the UK in three weeks.

For the moment, however, he is moving forward with his national plan. “towards freedom”, he claimed.

Source: AFP