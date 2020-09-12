Anastasia Zavorotnyuk posted a message on Instagram for the primary time since April 13. A photograph of the actress along with her husband Peter Chernyshev was revealed within the tales.

On September 12, Zavorotnyuk and Chernyshev have fun their twelfth wedding ceremony anniversary.

Greater than a 12 months in the past, there have been studies of the artist’s hospitalization resulting from mind most cancers. Relations didn’t remark for a very long time, however then they confirmed that she was certainly present process therapy. Zavorotnyuk herself doesn’t seem in public. The Russian president was instructed about therapies that would assist her and different sufferers with an identical prognosis.

Earlier, the singer Natasha Koroleva reported on the state of the artist.