Russian female corporal convicted of evading mobilization

In Vladikavkaz, for the first time in Russia, a woman was convicted under the article of failure to appear for service without valid reasons during the period of mobilization. About this on Monday, September 18, reports “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, we are talking about a Russian soldier with the rank of corporal Madina Kabaloeva. The court found her to have evaded mobilization and sentenced her to six years in a general regime colony. However, the execution of the sentence was postponed until 2032 due to the presence of a young child. The defense has already stated that it will appeal the verdict to the Southern District Military Court.

Kabaloeva claimed that she did not report to the command because she received a recommendation from the medical company to be exempt from military service due to pregnancy and the presence of a young child. The convict claimed that she was confident that the medical staff would convey this information to her superiors. The prosecution insisted that the corporal was obliged to report to her superiors herself, taking into account the mobilization that had begun and the fact that, having learned about the pregnancy, the Russian woman did not quit the service, but continued to receive a salary and enjoy the entitlement to military benefits.