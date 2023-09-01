Roads were closed in Paris, and people were told to stay indoors in the southeast of the city on Thursday morning, as authorities sprayed insecticides on trees, green spaces, and other potential mosquito breeding areas.

Such sightings occur frequently in tropical cities, but they are becoming increasingly common in Europe with the spread of “tiger mosquitoes”, which can carry dengue and Zika viruses, from their native habitat in Southeast Asia.

“It was the first campaign in Paris, but not the first in France. The south of France has been affected by tiger mosquitoes for several years,” Anne Soiris, the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of health policy, told BFM television.

Two cases of dengue fever

And the regional health authority of the capital announced that the targeted area for sterilization includes the home of a person who contracted dengue fever while traveling, and added: “These operations are conducted to reduce the risk of dengue transmission after the case is discovered.”

Authorities are planning further disinfections, after another person contracted dengue after returning to Paris from a foreign trip.

Paris is trying to cut off a possible chain of transmission in the city of about 12 million people.

What is a “tiger mosquito”?