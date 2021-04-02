It was a little over six years ago that the #Racingpositive. A change of mentality promoted in 2014 by a group of fans and led by Diego Milito that led the Avellaneda club to win three titles (two local championships and a Super League Cup) in five years. But, in recent months, things have changed. As if it were an irony of fate, the only positive that was talked about in Pasaje Corbatta 28 was that of the coronavirus tests.

From February 23, when Eugenio Mena attended a training without warning that he had symptoms of coronavirus, every week, Pizzi’s team suffered a loss due to covid. Thus, the names fell like dominoes: Sigali, Soto, Arias, Alcaraz, Banega, Marcelo Díaz, Chila Gómez, Orban, Mauricio Martínez, Melgarejo …

Finally, for the first time in more than a month all the players on the Racing squad tested negative in their covid tests and the coach of the Academy will have almost the entire team at his disposal. Why almost all of it? Hector Fértoli is still isolated.

The Academy celebrates: everyone available.

In Racing they could not cut the chain of infections and even decided to return to a first stage of care. So much so that, at the end of training, the players showered at home and avoided all kinds of contacts to cut the contagion.

Now the situation seems to be changing and Pizzi will be able to begin to outline a team closer to the ideal. Above all knowing that, after Sunday’s commitment in the Cylinder against Godoy Cruz, the classic is coming against Independiente. And it is key for the DT to have all the pieces of equipment.