In Komi, a decrease in identified cases of tuberculosis was registered in the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service. The indicators have improved for the first time, the head of the department, Dmitry Konovalov, said at the department’s board meeting.

According to these data, 26 cases of tuberculosis were identified in 2023, and 35 cases a year earlier. Moreover, last year only 9 cases were recorded in correctional institutions, the remaining 17 were among new arrivals to pre-trial detention centers.

A representative of the department clarified that medical units are working to increase the adherence of HIV-infected prisoners to antiviral therapy.

In addition, work has been intensified to provide therapy to patients with chronic viral hepatitis. Thus, in 2023, 49 patients received treatment, and from 2020 to 2022 – 24 patients, clarifies News Agency “Komiinform”.

Earlier, in December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that the incidence of tuberculosis in Russia over the past 10 years has decreased by half, and mortality by three times, while all patients with this disease are provided with medications at the expense of the state.