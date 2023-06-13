And the Serbian Nikola Jokic excelled, as usual, scoring 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Colorado State team, which won its first title after 47 seasons in the league.

On the other hand, Heat’s balance froze at three titles (2006, 2012, 2013), and lost the final for the fourth time in its history.

Jokic won the MVP award in the NBA Finals, and became the fourth European player to win the award after French Tony Parker, German Dirk Nowitzki and Greek Yannis Antitokombo.