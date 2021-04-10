Riyadh (Dubai)

Al-Ain bade farewell to the “2021 edition” of the AFC Champions League early, after losing to Foolad al-Irani in a four-way match today (Saturday) in the preliminary round match that qualified for the groups. Saleh Hardani scored goals in the 41st minute, and Shimba scored two goals in the 47th and 86th minutes. And Patossi in the 54th minute.

The modest match came from the side of “Violet”, who bid farewell to the championship from the preliminary round for the first time in the history of his participation in the Champions League, which reached 16 times, just as “Al-Zaeem” had previously won all the preliminary round matches in which he participated, and began by winning over Sriwijaya the Indonesian In 2011, and also qualifying at the expense of the Bahraini Malikis in 2018, and in the last version, Al Ain went up through the Uzbek portal Bunyodkor. The absence of the “leader” from the group stage will be the fourth in his career, after 2008, 2009 and 2021.

“Violet” played by forming a team, Khaled Issa, and in front of him Saeed Jumaa, Shiotani, Muhannad Al-Anzi, Eric Mandis, and in the middle Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Muhammad Abbas, Yahya Nader, Khaled Al-Balushi and in the attack Kayo and Laba.

Al-Ain pressured Foolad from both sides of the stadium, and Al-Ahbabi tried to form the danger on the opponent’s goal, and with the passage of time, the scale tilted in favor of Foolad, in light of the failure of Al Ain to translate any opportunity in front of the goal, in the absence of positive play and shooting on the goal throughout the first half, which was concluded by Saleh Hardani with the first goal of a counterattack by Foulad, he launched from the right side, penetrated into the area, and shot on the right side of Khaled Issa, before the opponent added three more goals in the second half.