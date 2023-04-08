In Italy, a runner was killed by a bear this week, according to AFP news agency, the results of an autopsy on the body of 26-year-old Andrea Papi show. He went out on Wednesday in a wooded area in northeastern Italy, his body was later found in a ravine, with deep wounds on the neck, arms and abdomen. It is the first fatal bear attack in Italy.
#time #Italy #runner #killed #bear
Movies | The director of the Cannes opening film was sued for assaulting the editor-in-chief of a French magazine
Director Maïwenn attacked Edwy Plenel in a restaurant, Plenel says.French film director-actor Maïwenn has been sued for assaulting the editor-in-chief...
Leave a Reply