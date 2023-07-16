The second largest military power in the world, Russia seems to be facing an embarrassing situation at the moment: for the first time in history, it has fewer tanks than Ukraine, the country it invaded last year and which until 2021 was not even one of the 30 countries in the world who spend the most on defense.

A recent Bloomberg report, which collated data from various sources of military studies, estimated that Ukraine currently has about 1,500 tanks in operation, while Russia has approximately 1,400.

A balance sheet by the International Institute for Strategic Studies pointed out that when the war began, in February 2022, Russia had 3,417 tanks available and Ukraine, 987. Since then, the Ukrainian armored fleet has only grown, while the Russian fleet has suffered significant losses. .

Kiev received 471 tanks from allied countries (another 286 are promised), according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. Despite losing 558 tanks during the conflict, Ukraine captured another 546, according to data from the Dutch military information website Oryx. Russia would have lost more than 2,000 tanks in the conflict.

Among the reasons given by analysts for the large Russian losses of tanks are errors in strategy and lack of adequate training.

While these numbers are unofficial (Ukrainians and Russians evidently have no interest in reporting exact figures), Russia’s decrease in tanks active in the war has recently sparked a row between the Kremlin and the UK government.

At a hearing in the British Parliament in the first week of July, Admiral Tony Radakin, the UK’s Chief of Defense Staff, said that Russia had already lost in the conflict “nearly half of the combat effectiveness of its army” and that it had not is managing to replace equipment.

“Last year, [a Rússia] fired 10 million artillery shells, but at best manages to produce 1 million shells a year. It lost 2,500 tanks and, at best, manages to produce 200 tanks a year,” claimed Radakin.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense called this information “lies” and sneered at the military aid the British have been sending to Ukraine.

“All this British scrap metal supplied to the Kiev regime, after being melted down, will still serve as good raw material for the new Russian regions. [quatro oblasts ucranianos anexados irregularmente por Moscou] during the reconstruction work,” he said in a statement.

No air superiority, nothing done

However, in an interview with People’s Gazettereserve major and risk analyst Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva said that having a superior number of tanks “facilitates” the Ukrainian situation, but that this factor alone will not decide the war.

“The big problem will not be that Ukraine has more or less armored vehicles than Russia, the problem is that it does not have air superiority. Having more armor, but not having air superiority, even regional, implies that, even when Ukraine has an advantage in number of armor, Russia will use ground attack aviation and will destroy her armor”, he explained.

“This happened in the Iraq war, when the United States invaded and there were huge columns of Iraqi armor. The American fighters were destroying one by one as if they were killing cockroaches. Ukraine is very unlikely to succeed in an offensive without air superiority. This has not happened in any battle since the Second World War”, highlighted Silva.

Sending fighter jets to Ukraine’s armed forces was a taboo for NATO countries during the first year of the war, but finally, in March and April, Poland and Slovakia became the first countries in the military alliance to help Kiev in this regard by sending MiG-29 fighters. So far, 27 fighter planes of this type have been sent by the two countries.

Ukraine also hopes to receive F-16 fighters from NATO countries, made in the USA, which should occur in the medium and long term, after training Ukrainian forces to use the jet.

Such training should begin in August, as revealed by officials from NATO member countries at the alliance’s summit held this week in Lithuania.