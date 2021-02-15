When the norwegian Casper ruud decided to withdraw from their round of 16 match at the Australian Open and handed the victory to Andrey Rublev, marked a historic moment for Russian tennis. Because after the abandonment of his rival, the world number eight joined his compatriots Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and Aslan karatsev. And for the first time in the Open Era, a Grand Slam counted three players from that country in the top eight.

Rublev had taken the first two sets 6-2 7-6 (7-3) before Rudd said enough with an abdominal injury. Now, he will collide with Medvedev, world number five, who had defeated the American 6-4, 6-2 and 6-3 Mackenzie mcdonald.

Meanwhile, Karatsev, 114th in the ranking and one of the great revelations of the tournament, had beaten on Monday in five sets to Felix Auger-Aliassime and he will face – near Argentine midnight this Tuesday – Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semis.

“It’s not just my credit. Daniil and Aslan’s too. It’s amazing. Whenever you get something for the first time it’s special,” said Rublev, the youngest of the trio that made history.

A country with a great tennis tradition, Russia knew how to have several players among the best in the world since the beginning of the Open Era (1968) and has two Grand Slam champions, Yevgeny Kafelnikov Y Marat Safin, who also came to lead the world ranking.

On several occasions, he also had two representatives in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Kafelnikov and Safin both reached that stage at Roland Garros 2000 and the US Open 2001. Safin won the title in Australia in 2005 – last for Russian tennis, for now -, an edition that also had Nikolay Davydenko among the top eight.

Medvedev, number five in the world, was a finalist at the US Open 2019 and conquered the London Masters last year. Photo AAP Image / Dean Lewins

At Flushing Meadows 2006, Davydenko reached the semis as did Mikhail youzhny. And the following year, he reached the same instance in Paris, where his compatriot Igor Andreev reached the quarters. And in the last edition of the US Open, it was Medvedev and Rublev who reached that round, where they faced each other, with the first victory.

These two young stars, referents of the new generation who hope to take the post of the “veterans” who have dominated the circuit for more than 15 years, shone again at this start to the season on the hard courts of Melbourne.

Medvedev, 24, beat Canadian on his way to the quarterfinals Vasek Pospisil, To Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta, to Serbian Filip Krajinovic and McDonald, giving up just two sets, both in the third round, bringing his streak of consecutive victories to 18. Number five in the world, you already know what it is to go far in a “big one”: he was a finalist in the US Open 2019 and reached the semis in that tournament last season, which closed with the celebration at the London Masters.

Rublev won five titles in 2020 and made the top 10 for the first time. Photo AAP Image / Dean Lewins

Rublev, 23, had three-set wins against the German Yannick Hanfmann, the brazilian Thiago Monteiro and spanish Feliciano lopez, before beating Ruud. He was one of the great protagonists of 2020, with five titles (Doha, Adelaide, Hamburg, St. Petersburg and Vienna), his official debut in the final tournament in the English capital and his entry into the top 10.

Meanwhile, Karatsev surprised in Melbourne by beating the Italian Gianluca Mager, to Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, Argentine Diego Schwartzman (eighth seed, who lost in the third round) and Auger-Aliassime. Coming from qualification, at age 27 he earned a place in the top eight in his first Grand Slam appearance.

The “Russian army” reached the quarterfinals of the first Grand Slam of the season and that country is excited to once again celebrate a title in this category after almost 16 years. Kafelnikov himself assures that it is a matter of time for that to happen.

Karatsev eliminated Diego Schwartzman, eighth seed, in the third round. Photo Paul Crock / AFP

“We expected Medvedev and Rublev to come to this stage. Karatsev is a surprise, but a very happy surprise,” the 1996 Roland Garros champion and the 1999 Australian Open commented in a talk with the ATP. “We know that one of the first two – or both – at least one Grand Slam will win. It is inevitable. Although I don’t know where or when. “

Will that long-awaited celebration arrive next Sunday in Melbourne?