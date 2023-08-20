This Sunday, August 20, the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand came to an end. The Spanish National Team was crowned champion after beating England 1-0 in Sydney. The goal came in the first half from a cross shot from the Spanish captain Olga Carmona. ‘La Roja’ managed to win their first World Cup trophy.

The setting was the Accor Stadium in the Australian city of Sydney. The protagonists, England and Spain. The two European teams were looking to gain space in the group of champions of a Women’s World Cup for the first time. A list that only four countries had been able to access. This time, Spain managed to write her name on the most anticipated trophy in world football.

The Iberians managed to take the lead in the first half of the match with a goal from the captain, Olga Carmona. The only one in the party.

However, contrary to what the final score indicated, the first to come close to converting were the English at minute 16. After a collective play, the ball was left to Arsenal’s Alessia Russo, who launched a pass to Rachel Daly, from Aston Villa, who shot on goal and the ball hit the post.

At minute 18, Spain also tried with another shot. The ball remained in the area for Alba Redondo, who failed to launch a located shot that was saved by English goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Spain took possession of the ball, but England looked solid on the defensive lines, but a quick collective play with precise passes by Spain brought the Iberian team closer to the English box. The ball was left to captain Olga Carmona on the left wing, who cut into the center of the area and launched a cross that was unreachable for Earps. ‘La Roja’ was ahead on the scoreboard at minute 29.

Carmona’s emotion was total and he celebrated by showing a shirt that he had under the squad with a message that marked ‘Merchi’.

Olga Carmona advanced the Spanish Women’s Team in the 2023 World Cup final. © Ashwini Bhatia/AP

There were 36 minutes left and Spain had the opportunity to take the lead after a set piece. The ball remained inside the box for Paredes and he tried to launch a volley, but the ball went wide.

England had the clearest at minute 40, when with a play at full speed they approached the Spanish goal with long passes. However, the last player was misplaced and failed to finish.

The first half ended with a clear play for Spain. The young Barcelona player, Salma Paralluelo, who was well positioned inside the area and managed to connect with the ball, which passed very close to the right post.

The first half was marked with great intensity by both teams, who sought to make their style of play prevail. To a large extent, the ball was rolling with the two teams, seeking to open up spaces and reach the rival goal. The arbitration team only gave one minute of addition.

abrupt second half

After the break, the England coach, the Dutch Sarina Wiegman, decided to change two of her players. She took Alessi Russo and Rachel Daly off the pitch, bringing on Lauren James, who was able to return after two games without playing due to a red card against Nigeria.

However, Spain continued to propose. Only five minutes had passed into the first half, Aitana Bonmatí controlled inside the area and managed to get rid of the marks on her to make a backward pass that was left for Mariona Caldentey, who managed to find an angle to finish off. The ball passed very close to the English post.

‘Las Leonas’ seemed to wake up at the end of the first quarter of an hour of the second half. They sought to reach the Spanish goal with two dangerous plays, which put the Iberian defense in trouble. They failed to specify.

England came out in the first half losing 1-0 in the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. © Carl Recine/ Reuters

On the contrary, ‘La Roja’ was close to taking the lead on the scoreboard with a shot from Bonmatí outside the area looking for the angle of Earps’ goal, but it was lost over the goal.

Spain lost the clearest opportunity to settle the score, when a hand in the English area led to a penalty after the VAR review. The person in charge of collecting it was Jenni Hermoso, the top scorer for ‘La Roja’. And despite her more than 100 goals with the national team, Hermoso launched a very weak and misplaced shot, which was saved by Earps, one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament.

The end of the game was marked by interruptions, with clashes between players and violations. The judge determined that 13 additional minutes would be played in which England sought an equalizer, without success.

News in development…