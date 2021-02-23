Historic victory for him Railway. After falling 3-0 against Colón de Santa Fé on the first date, Central Córdoba was facing an even more difficult game: Visiting Tucumán, where he had never been able to win. But he succeeded. On an emotional late-night, won 2-1 to Atlético de Omar de Felippe.

After the last loss, Coleoni opted to make changes to the starting 11 and it worked. Defender Dixon Renteria, one of the figures on the pitch, and forward Milton Giménez, scorer of the first goal, made their debut.

From the first minutes of the first half, an Atlético Tucumán was observed opening the ball throughout the field, playing with his sides, more specifically on the side of Risso Patron who reached the bottom but the team did not finish the plays correctly. That changed quickly: in minute 15 that Agustín Lotti opened the scoring after assistance from Javier Toledo for the forward to turn in the area and a perfect right hand to score 1-0.

Dixon Renteria, defender of Central Córdoba who made his debut, along with Cristian Erbes, of Atlético Tucumán.

On the side of Central Córdoba, he could not approach the rival area and generate danger since in the middle of the playing field he had the midfielders well covered. His way of reaching the area was from balls stopped for infractions committed in 3/4 of the court. He only had one chance to score through the game that took advantage of it: in the 43rd minute, Lucas Brochero placed a perfect cross so that rookie Milton Giménez headed with power and direction, tied the game.

The second half was chaos for Atlético Tucumán. Everything he had done in the first half was lost after the break. It looked messy and let the visiting team with a 5-4-1 take over the game. Central Córdoba pressed well above, Cristian Lucchetti could not find a way out and had to look for the midfielders above.

After so many clear arrivals, he entered. Almost at the end, when those from Santiago del Estero were risking everything, when Atlético was already defeated. At 42 ‘ Leonardo Sequeira -who had entered ten minutes before- turned the meeting around. Caño to Vergini and right cross to the goal to finish the game.

Milton Giménez, after drawing the match against Atlético Tucumán. Photo: Professional Football League

On the next day, the team led by Omar De Felippe, who made his debut on the first date, will seek to add his first three points in the match against Huracán again at home, on Monday the 1st at 9:30 p.m.

While Central Córdoba, which also has a coach who debuted on the previous date, will again be a visitor and this time against San Lorenzo on the 27th at 9:30 p.m.