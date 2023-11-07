French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti is on trial, accused of conflict of interest. The process, which began this Monday and is expected to last until November 17, has attracted attention both nationally and internationally. Dupond-Moretti is accused of using his position as minister to settle scores with past adversaries of his career.

This Monday the trial of Eric Dupond-Moretti began, marking a milestone as he was the first acting Minister of Justice of France to face a legal process against him. The process will take place in the first room of the Paris Court of Appeals.

At the hearings, although they will be open to the public, the number of attendees will be limited.

The participation of civil parties will not be allowed, since the CJR (Court of Justice of the Republic) does not admit their constitution in this case. Instead, four magistrates under administrative investigation will be summoned as witnesses. It is expected that around twenty people, including the complainants and people close to the minister at the time of the events, will be called to testify.

This court sketch taken on November 6, 2023 shows French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti attending his trial for alleged conflicts of interest and abuse of power in Paris. Dupond-Moretti faces a special court, the “Court of Justice of the Republic”, created to try cases of ministerial misconduct. It is the first time that a member of the French government appears before this body. © AFP – Benoit Peyrucq

Dupond-Moretti will be questioned on several occasions throughout these two weeks of trial, until the prosecution’s argument is presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, represented by François Molins’ successor, Rémy Heitz, who is the new attorney general. before the Court of Cassation, together with his colleague Philippe Lagauche.

Following arguments by the minister’s lawyers, Rémi Lorrain and Jacqueline Laffont, a decision will be made and announced at a later date.

After that, a sentencing deliberation process will begin, a process that can take several days, but should not exceed a certain time limit to avoid leaks.

What are you being accused of?

The first case involves investigating judge Edouard Levrault, who was deployed to Monaco in 2016. Levrault investigated several sensitive cases, including a corruption case involving Russian billionaire Dmitri Rybolovlev and other influential figures in Monaco.

In 2019, Levrault was not renewed in his position at the request of Philippe Narmino’s successor, the then Minister of Justice of Monaco. Narmino complained to the French Government that Levrault had cast suspicion on several people and had attempted to investigate inside the princely palace in Monaco.

The matter is complicated when Eric Dupond-Moretti, who was a lawyer for Rybolovlev and others involved in the investigation, becomes Minister of Justice in July 2020. Dupond-Moretti was accused of using his influence to obtain disciplinary sanctions against magistrates who They had investigated their clients and friends.

The second case relates to the Parquet National Financier (PNF), a section specialized in economic and financial crimes in Paris. The PNF was investigating alleged Libyan financing connections in Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidential campaign. Eric Dupond-Moretti, a close friend of Sarkozy’s lawyer, became involved in the investigation. When he learned that his telephone contacts had been examined, he filed a complaint in June 2020 for violation of privacy and abuse of authority.

The situation became complex when Dupond-Moretti became minister, as he became the hierarchical superior of the PNF, which was the subject of his complaint.

What could be the consequences of the trial?

The trial of Eric Dupond-Moretti is generating a debate in French society about ethics and impartiality in public service.

If found guilty, Dupond-Moretti could face up to five years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros, as well as a ban on holding public office.

(From left to right) The French Minister of Parliamentary Relations, Frank Riester, the French Minister of Transformation and Public Services, Stanislas Guerini, the French Minister of Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the French Minister of Higher Education and Investigation, Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister of Justice, Eric Dupond-Moretti, and French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, and Chief of Staff, Jean-Denis Compeller, attend the meeting with the new members of the Government at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris, July 24, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his government on July 20, 2023, as he seeks to emerge from a series of crises since his re-election last year, government sources said. After weeks of speculation about the possibility of him changing prime minister, the 45-year-old head of state said on Monday that he kept the questioned Elisabeth Borne. © AFP – Geoffrey Van Der Hasselt

So far, he has maintained the confidence of President Emmanuel Macron, despite the rule established during the 2017 campaign that required the resignation of an indicted minister.

This situation has raised questions among the population about the integrity of the French Government and the applicability of this rule in the case of Dupond-Moretti, who declares his innocence and appeals to the principle of presumption.

With Reuters and local media