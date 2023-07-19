Where with cars you have to think very carefully to list all brands in the Netherlands, you will come a long way with trucks. We’ll help you: DAF, Scania, MAN, Mercedes, Volvo, Iveco and Renault. And if all goes well, a major brand will be added to the Netherlands this year: Ford. The brand’s F-Max has been available in Belgium and Germany for some time now.

If you are lucky, you have already been able to spot a Ford F-Max in the Netherlands. These are trucks from abroad or units that have been purchased from Belgium by a Dutch company. There are also some for sale in the Netherlands. The magazine BigTruck reported earlier this year that the plan was to ‘officially launch the Ford Trucks brand in the Netherlands in the second half of 2023 at the latest’.

Why is it about trucks on TopGear?

Indeed, we don’t write about trucks every day, but you can’t go on the road without encountering a truck. So it is also nice for motorists to know what is going on in the truck world. Incidentally, another truck brand was launched in the Netherlands in 2021 with the name BMC, but we have not spotted much of it there yet.

The cabin will feel familiar to Ford drivers. Ford’s 12.7-liter six-in-line diesel produces 500 hp and 2,500 Nm. You can choose from a 12- or 9-speed gearbox. Apparently there is a version with a longer wheelbase that gets 5,000 kilometers per fill-up due to larger fuel tanks. Okay, let’s talk about cars again.