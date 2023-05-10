A Reuters poll issued on Monday predicted that the inflation rate in Egyptian cities would decline in April from the highest level in five and a half years during the previous month, supported by the stability of the currency and the decline in commodity prices.

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters revealed that the annual rate of urban consumer price inflation would fall to 31 percent in April from 32.7 percent in March.

The rise in inflation was driven by a 54.7 percent year-on-year increase in food and beverage prices in April.

Egypt, which relies heavily on imports, suffers from a rise in the prices of goods and services as a result of the increase in the price of the dollar and the devaluation of the pound, and difficulties in providing dollar flows, with the delay in the first review of the International Monetary Fund program that was scheduled for mid-March, at a time when credit rating institutions indicate high risks. funding for Egypt with its future needs.

Egypt is betting on an offering program for public companies that includes 32 companies.

As a result of the financing risks, the “Standard & Poor’s” credit rating agency revised Egypt’s outlook from stable to negative, while Fitch reduced Egypt’s credit rating from B+ to B with a negative outlook.

Moody’s also placed the rating of Egypt’s foreign and local currency issues at B3 under review with a view to downgrade, attributing this to slower-than-expected progress in the sale of assets owned by the Egyptian state.

The urban inflation rate increased on a monthly basis during April by 1.7 percent.

The monthly inflation rate in cities rose in March by 2.7 percent.

According to Reuters forecasts, the inflation rate recorded in April will be lower than the highest rate in five and a half years recorded in March.