The US Federal Court of Appeals ruled that the sentence of a lower judge who deferred the first federal death sentence in 70 years for a woman was in error. NBC News…

Lisa Montgomery, convicted of the particularly brutal murder of a 23-year-old pregnant woman in 2004, was to be executed on December 8 in Indiana by lethal injection.

The district court decided to postpone the enforcement of the verdict in connection with the infection of Montgomery’s lawyers with COVID-19. They needed time to recover from their illness and apply for a mitigation of punishment. The execution was postponed to January 12, 2021, but due to the cancellation of the district court’s verdict, it may be carried out earlier, the message says.

Earlier, Kazakhstan ratified the international protocol on the abolition of the death penalty. The signatory countries commit themselves not to use the death penalty and to make efforts to abolish it.