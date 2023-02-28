New data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that last year also saw the lowest income growth in more than three decades.

The number of urban jobs in China fell by 8.4 million to 459.31 million, the first such drop since 1962..

“The decline in the urban labor force reflects the significant economic challenge China faced last year,” Qiwi Zhang, president of Penpoet Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.“.

He pointed out that the main reasons for the decline are the shrinking labor force in China, the loss of jobs due to the pandemic, and the slowdown in the migration of workers from villages to cities..

But he added that he expected this decline to be temporary, after China abandoned its zero Covid policies.

China recorded economic growth of only 3 percent in 2022, which constitutes one of the weakest levels in nearly half a century..

Statistics Bureau data showed that per capita spending decreased by 0.2 percent in real terms, after it jumped 12.6 percent in 2021, in what is only the third decline of its kind since the start of recording this data in 1980..

Retail sales fell 0.2 percent, the second-worst performance since 1968.