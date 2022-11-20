It’s official: Karim Benzema misses the World Cup. The history of Benzema with the French team is curious, to say the least. First of all by Deschamps. His story has been one of love-hate. Hated for a long time in France and separated from the national team, the coach did not count on him despite the fact that the player wanted to go, and when it finally seems that they are reconciled, when Didier loves Karim, he is injured and upsets all the plans of the technical.
Benzema will go down in history for having been a player who has won five Champions Leagues, but has only played in one World Cup with his country. It was in Brazil 2014 when they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Germany. The news has fallen like a vase of cold water in the FFF, since there are already three players who have dropped out of the call. First it was Kimpembe, then Nkunku and now Karim Benzema.
It will be the first time in 44 years that the Ballon d’Or has not participated in the World Cup. The last time this happened was in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. Allan Simonesen missed the event, but not because of injury, but because Denmark had failed to qualify for the World Cup.
The rest of the cases came with perfect attendance: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Spain 1982), Michel Platini (Mexico 1986), Marco Van Basten (Italy 1990), Roberto Baggio (United States 1994), Ronaldo (France 1998), Michael Owen (Korea-Japan 2002), Ronaldinho (Germany 2006), Lionel Messi (South Africa 2010), Cristiano Ronaldo (Brazil 2014), Cristiano Ronaldo (Russia 2018).
It is a very hard blow for this team that will have to drastically change their idea of the game since their forward will be Giroud as he did in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. France undoubtedly arrives with a worse team than in that event.
#time #years #Ballon #dOr #misses #World #Cup #Benzema #play #due #injury
Leave a Reply