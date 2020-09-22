Highlights: The Taj Mahal remained closed for 188 days for the first time after construction

For the first time in 372 years, it was closed for tourists

Taj Mahal was closed to tourists only 3 times in history

Anil Sharma, Agra

After more than six months, the doors of Taj Mahal were opened to tourists on Monday. But it would also be interesting to know that this is the first time in 372 years since the Taj Mahal was built, when the Taj’s doors remained closed to tourists for 188 consecutive days. According to the documents, the Taj Mahal was built between 1632 and 1648. Since then, the Taj has been closed to tourists only three times.

The Taj Mahal was first closed to tourists during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. Then it was completely covered with tree twigs. The war lasted from 4 to 16 December, but due to two more days of cleaning it remained closed for tourists from 4 to 18 December.

For the second time in the year 1978 in the month of September in Yamuna, the flood water came down to the jasmine floor in the Taj Mahal complex. A crowd of people was thronging the main dome of the Taj Mahal to witness the flood. The Taj Mahal was then closed to tourists for seven days in view of security.

Now the Taj Mahal remained closed for the third time from March 17 to September 20 due to corona infection. This was the first time during this unprecedented six-month detention of the Taj Mahal, when neither Shah Jahan’s three-day Urs was held nor the Eid prayers twice. While the entrance to the Taj Mahal for the prayers of Urs and Eid was free. But due to Corona infection the Taj Mahal gates were closed.