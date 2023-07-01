This is the first time since the outbreak of the war that has been going on in the country for nearly 12 years, in which Syria hosts a large tournament of this size.

The lottery placed Syria in the second group, along with Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and India, and the qualifiers are scheduled to take place between 12 and 20 August.

The Asian teams were divided into 5 groups, with one team qualifying at the end of the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics, from July 26 to August 11.

The head of the Syrian Basketball Federation, Tarif Qutrash, told “Agence France Presse” the importance of Syria hosting the qualifiers.

Qutrash said, “It is a very important issue that we hosted for the first time Olympic qualifiers, after a long break from foreign participation.”

The president of the federation added, “The qualifiers will be held exclusively in the city of Damascus at the request of the AFC. We seek for our national team to appear well.”