Bloomberg reported that this is the first time that investment for renewable energy projects, electric cars and new energy sources such as hydrogen has exceeded $1 trillion.

Solar energy and wind energy accounted for the largest part of the investments in 2022, as the value of investments in them amounted to $ 495 billion, an increase of 17 percent over the previous year.

Electric cars came second, with an investment value of $466 billion worldwide, an annual increase of 54 percent.

China alone accounted for half of the global investments directed to the transition to renewable energy, with a value of $546 billion, while the United States came in second place, with investments amounting to $141 billion.

Although green investments around the world rose by 31 percent in 2022, year on year, it is still just a fraction of what is needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global warming.

Bloomberg NEF expects annual investments in renewable energy to triple for the rest of this decade, in order to help countries achieve the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.