The commission approved the purchase of 140 missiles to arm Israeli ‘drones’ (unmanned aerial devices) of the Heron TP model, indicated a parliamentary source.

The Defense Ministry intends to use 60 of these weapons for training and another 80 for “operational use”, according to the project adopted by the commission.

+ US trains Ukrainians to use Switchblade drones, says defense official

The total value of the order amounts to 152.6 million euros. The equipment must be delivered within two years.

The armed ‘drones’ will be used in particular to “contribute to the protection of soldiers on mission abroad”, the ministry said.

In 2018, Germany decided to acquire the Heron TP ‘drones’. At the time, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Olaf Scholz, current chancellor and at the time a member of the coalition with Angela Merkel, opposed the arming of these devices and the project was not carried out.

After years of underinvestment in the Defense sector, Germany made a historic change at the end of February, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Scholz then announced that Germany will allocate an extraordinary sum of 100,000 million euros to equip its Armed Forces and will make an annual investment of more than 2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Defense.

Germany intends in particular to guarantee the purchase of an Israeli anti-missile protection system.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat