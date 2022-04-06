A parliamentary source told AFP that the committee had approved the purchase of 140 Israeli-made Heron TB drones.

The Ministry of Defense plans to use 60 of them for training and 80 for “operational use,” according to the project approved by the committee.

The total value of the deal is 152.6 million euros, and the equipment is expected to be delivered within two years.

Armed drones will be used, in particular, to “contribute to the protection of military personnel working abroad,” according to the document prepared by the Ministry of Defense.

In 2018, Germany decided to purchase Heron TP drones, but the Social Democratic Party led by Olaf Scholz, who was at the time a member of the ruling coalition, opposed the matter, causing the project to be thwarted.

But after years of underinvestment in the military, Germany took a turning point at the end of February due to the war in Ukraine, which was a wake-up call.

The Defense Ministry welcomed the parliament’s approval on Wednesday, saying, “Russia’s attack on Ukraine has fundamentally changed the situation regarding security policy in Europe and increased the urgency of providing the German army with full equipment.”

“This includes the ability to repel military attacks and provide the best protection for military personnel and partners,” the ministry added in a statement.

After the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Chancellor Scholz decided to allocate €100 billion to modernize the army, spending at least 2 percent of GDP each year on defense.

Germany is studying, in particular, the acquisition of an Israeli “Iron Dome” air defense system.