It will not be another date in the history of Facundo Campazzo in the NBA. The Argentine point guard achieved another achievement in his still fledgling career in the most competitive basketball league in the world, entering, for the first time, as a starter in the Denver Nuggets.

The milestone for the statistics occurred at 21 on Tuesday -Argentine time- when his franchise began to face the Boston Celtics, at the legendary TD Garden stadium in that city.

Campazzo had just played his best game at dawn on Monday, when the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-105 in Denver, a resounding victory against the reigning NBA champions that counts Lebron James and Anthony Davis as one of the pairs most dominant of today.

The Argentine point guard contributed 15 points, four assists, two steals and a rebound in almost 26 minutes and 46 seconds on the court in that key victory, the third in a row for the Nuggets, who as of Tuesday had a record of 15 wins and 11 losses. and located in the seventh position of the Western Conference.

For Campazzo it was the second time he had scored that many touchdowns – he had hit that record high against the Minnesota Timberwolves in January. And he also left for the memory a luxurious assistance that he did without looking.

Against Boston, in addition, Campazzo exceeded his highest record of minutes on the court, with 28 minutes at the end of the third quarter. In that same period, the point guard got a robbery that ended up turning into a double in a furious counterattack.

The point guard started alongside Jamal Murray, Michael Port Jr, JaMychal Green and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

With 9 minutes remaining in the game, Denver trailed 93-81. Campazzo had 9 points, five assists and two rebounds in a career-high 30-minute on-court time.

News in development.

