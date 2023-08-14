Outgoing Minister Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) is expecting her first child. The VVD politician (40) will be on leave for a few months from the end of this year, she confirms after questions from the Telegraph . Never before has a Dutch minister gone on maternity leave.

“Of course it feels special that I am the prime minister who is pregnant,” says Schreinemacher the newspaper. “It is also special, but it would be good if it became normal soon. If we want to make politics and other high places an attractive and workable place for young women, we have to make sure that there is room for this and that it is normal. Just as young fathers should be able to combine this with parenthood.”

The handbook for ministers does not contain any regulations for pregnant ministers, who should in fact report sick. In the meantime, her position will be taken over: this is not the first time, because Dutch politics has previously had pregnant secretaries of state. Between 2004 and 2006, Karien van Gennip (CDA) and Melanie Schultz van Haegen (VVD) both went on maternity leave twice. See also Desperate thirtysomething wonders if life will still be fun

Fit to fly

Schreinemacher expects to continue to perform her duties in the near future. She feels good, although she sometimes suffers from fatigue or nausea. “I will continue to fly as long as I am fit enough to fly, and of course it is medically justified.”

Schreinemacher, who was appointed minister in January 2022, plans to take ‘a few months’ leave after the parliamentary elections in November. Whether she returns afterwards depends on how long the formation lasts.

