Romina Milagros Rodriguez, better known as “Monona“, was the cook by Diego Armando Maradona and witness of the last hours of the Ten. Of that and of the resuscitation attempts He spoke with those who failed to save his life, for the first time, in an interview with Rodrigo Lussich.

The journalist aired on Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.) a preview of the note in which Monona broke the silence after the death of Diego Maradona on November 25 last. The complete material will be seen in The scandal show (America, Sundays at 20).

The interview with Monona lasted one hour and in Intruders They showed a few minutes as a sample of what will be seen the day after tomorrow, at 20, in America. As she recounted the last memories she has of Diego Maradona, Monona stated: “The last thing I spoke with him was at night (on November 24). I went and he told me he did not want to eat. So, I told him that at least I made him some sandwiches (sic) and a tea. They say he didn’t eat, but it’s a lie, ate a sandwich because I counted them to see if I ate or not. There were five, so Diego ate one … It is a lie that he did not eat. “‘I want to sleep‘it said, “added the cook in reference to Diego.

“How was the other day in the morning?”Lussich asked him, alluding to November 25 last, the day Diego Maradona died. “That day … No … it was crazy,” Monona replied.

Romina Milagros Rodríguez, Diego Maradona’s cook, in the interview where she broke the silence with Rodrigo Lussich. Capture TV.

When they asked him for the version according to which heThe nurse would have heard Diego moving in the room that morningRomina Milagros Rodríguez replied that she does not know if that is true. “When I saw him, I was already“He added, making it clear that he saw Maradona already deceased.

As to Diego’s resuscitation attempts, who failed to save her life in the house in the San Andrés neighborhood, moved, Monona recalled: “I remember the count, I don’t even want to remember … They said ‘1, 2, 3, let’s go’. The nurse counted when they did CPR … ”.

“Was there no way to revive him?” Lussich wanted to know. “No, not for me,” Romina said with visible sadness. “I remember everything that day, I remember everything”, said.

For his part, Rodrigo Lussich assured that in the full interview, Romina Rodríguez revealed situations of her coexistence with Diego Maradona that allow us to understand something more about the way of being and the moods of the Ten.

ACE