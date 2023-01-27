Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed for the first time a commissioner to combat Islamophobia.
Trudeau said, in a statement issued by his office in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, that “diversity is indeed one of Canada’s great strengths, but for many Muslims, Islamophobia is very familiar and too much.”
“We must change that. No one in our country should suffer hatred because of their religion,” he added.
The position will be held by Amira Al-Ghawabi, a journalist and human rights activist.
Al-Ghawabi said she was honored to be chosen, while Trudeau said her selection was “an important step in our fight against Islamophobia and hate in all its forms.”
Al-Ghawabi said that the position was created to address “the painful and bloody reality, even of Islamophobia, in this country.”
Muslims in Canada make up about 5% of the population.
#time. #Canada #appoints #official #combat #Islamophobia
Leave a Reply