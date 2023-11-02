Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2023 – 15:54

The VC-2 aircraft (Embraer 190), provided by the Presidency of the Republic, which landed this Thursday morning (2) at the Brasília Air Base, was the ninth to return to Brazil through Operation Returning in Peace, from the federal government, since the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East. However, it was the pioneer in bringing Brazilian citizens rescued from the Palestinian territory of the West Bank. The other eight previous Brazilian Air Force (FAB) flights repatriated Brazilians who were in Israel.

In this last flight of the Brazilian mission, the passengers transported departed, on Wednesday (1st), from Aman, Jordan, a country neighboring Israel, after diplomatic negotiations carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Of the 32 passengers, 30 are Brazilians and there is also a Palestinian and a Jordanian, married to Brazilians. Of this total number of people transported, 12 are men; 9 are women and 11 are children. Among the adults, six are elderly, two of them wheelchair users, who received help to get off the aircraft. Upon arrival, the group waved Brazilian and Palestinian flags.

Only one passenger remained in Brasília. The remaining repatriated families will have other final destinations. Of the six people who disembarked at the stopover in Recife (PE), at 5:35 am, three people stayed in the capital of Pernambuco and three went to Fortaleza (CE).

From the federal capital, eight people will travel to Foz do Iguaçu (PR); five will go to São Paulo (SD); four, Florianópolis (SC); three, Rio de Janeiro (RJ); two, in Curitiba (PR); two, in Goiânia (GO); and one for Porto Alegre (RS).

Ransomed

A Brazil Agency talked to some of these passengers disembarkingin the federal capital, before they fly to other states, until the end of the day.

The first to get off the plane and hold one side of the Brazilian flag, Jalil Abdel, 70 years old, said that the war between Israel and Hamas began when he was making his annual visit to his family in the city of Ramallah. Despite returning safely to Paraná, Jalil confesses that he remains worried about his relatives who remained in the West Bank. “My daughter and my wife are there. I’m worried about the repression we have there. A lot of repression.”

At the other end of the green and yellow flag, another rescued contemporary of Jalil, also aged 70, the Palestinian Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, felt that he was in danger in that territory. Now, Mahmoud is grateful to have returned to Brazil, after a six-month stay in the West Bank. “It’s really delicious, it’s really good. Thank God, that we have the honor of being Brazilians. We are Brazilians. We are very grateful to our homeland, our people, the Navy, the Armed Forces.”

Alongside his grandfather, 11-year-old Brazilian Mohammed Mahmoud will return to Foz do Iguaçu (PR), after leaving the house the family left in the West Bank. “Coming back to Brazil is really cool. Here, I stay with my father, my grandfather and my grandmother.”

Another Palestinian, Mahmoud Salim, 43, returned with his children aged 15, 13 and 7 and his Jordanian wife, a naturalized Brazilian, after spending two years in Ramallah. The Palestinian says he went to visit family in another city in the West Bank and was unable to return home. He weighed Mahmoud’s decision to return to São Paulo, where he had lived for eight years, the worsening of the situation in the West Bank since the beginning of the conflict in the region. “If you want to move to another city, it’s dangerous. Next to my house, they threw bombs and shot a guy in the neck. I lost two friends. Now, there, it’s difficult. They put the [posto de] control when leaving and, sometimes, they beat people for nothing.”

“If the consulate [do Brasil] If you didn’t help us, we would never cross the border. We crossed the Jordanian border because we were in the consulate car in front of the bus and they gave us control. I contacted the embassy and said I’m scared, it’s dangerous and I need to return from Brazil soon, because I’m scared, and for my child”, described Mahmoud Salim.

Amer Azis, 40 years old, will return to Foz do Iguaçu (PR), accompanied by his four children, after spending two months in the West Bank, where his children lived. On Amer’s lap, little Tarek and the hope of better days. “After we went through everything there, with what is happening and being seen by everyone, the situation became very complicated. But, let’s see, God willing, the situation will improve so that we can once again have greater security. Because today it’s complicated. If it calms down, we can go back. If you don’t calm down, I’ll stay here [no Brasil].

The only passenger who will live in the Federal District, Nazmieh Mohamed, 72 years old, was welcomed by her children, at the traditional arrival at Brasília Airport. She reported a lot of fear. “There are a lot of Brazilians in the Gaza Strip and no one is safe there.” Interview was given to the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom).

Medical and psychological assistance

Before landing, Lieutenant Colonel Garcez, from the FAB, informed about the emotional vulnerability of some passengers coming from the West Bank, as the region has also suffered from military attacks and restrictions. “So, it’s a slightly different condition than the people who came from Tel Aviv [Israel]. And not as critical as the situation of the people in Gaza”, she describes.

Therefore, during the flight, passengers coming from Jordan received medical and psychological assistance from FAB professionals. On board, 13 medical and psychological consultations were carried out, due to the existence of people with previous comorbidities (illnesses) who required special care.

From a psychological point of view, assistance to some rescued passengers who needed assistance was done to alleviate anxiety, to provide perspectives that did not remind them of the conflict in the region. To detach passengers from the war environment, the aircraft also provided playful spaces for children to draw with toys and building blocks.

Brazilian Air Force medical captain Gustavo Messias Costa, who was part of the crew, described the provision of assistance with a focus on the well-being and mental health of passengers and crew. “It was also essential for the team to have a psychologist on board. This multidisciplinary work was fundamental during this mission.”

The medical captain was moved to report that he feels honored to fulfill the oaths made when he became a doctor and when he entered the armed forces. “For me, it’s priceless. There won’t be anything material in the world that gives me this feeling of seeing a child smiling, an elderly person arriving and saying that this land is wonderful for them, that here we have peace, that here we have the conditions to live with a future.” , revealed Gustavo Costa.

Balance

With the landing of the ninth VC-2 aircraft (Embraer 190), 1,445 passengers and 53 pets were rescued on flights that have already returned to Brazil.

The aircraft that have already landed in Brazil are:

KC-30 (Airbus A330 200): 211 passengers

KC-30 (Airbus A330 200): 214 passengers + 4 pets

KC-390 Millennium (Embraer): 69 passengers

KC-30 (Airbus A330 200): 207 passengers + 4 pets

KC-30 (Airbus A330 200): 215 passengers + 16 pets

KC-30 (Airbus A330 200): 219 passengers + 11 pets

KC-390 Millennium (Embraer): 69 passengers + 9 pets

KC-30 (Airbus A330 200): 209 passengers + 9 pets

VC-2 (Embraer 190): 32 passengers TOTAL: 1,445 passengers and 53 pets

According to the FAB, the VC-2 aircraft (Embraer 190), provided by the Presidency of the Republic, returned to Brazil for routine maintenance that was previously scheduled. Instead, another plane of the same model went to Cairo (Egypt) and is currently awaiting authorization to rescue Brazilians in the Gaza Strip.

There is still no forecast for this tenth aircraft to land in Brazil.

To date, in the list of more than 576 foreigners allowed to leave Gazathere are no Brazilians.

The Brazilian government has already donated portable water purifiers; kits of medicines; inputs; and supplies for humanitarian assistance to Brazilians living in Palestinian territories.