The novelty of Brazil for the new year that is about to begin is that, for the first time, its 203 million inhabitants declare themselves as black or mixed race and not white, as in the past. And the news is not just anecdotal. It contains an unprecedented political charge, since for the first time, the country has lost the prejudice of hiding its racial identity.

Today, according to the result just revealed by IBGE, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, 55.5% have declared themselves non-white, which in the country meant being of European ancestry and not African or indigenous. The majority that until now declared themselves white meant that they were, at the same time, literate and Catholic.

THE IBGE, which every 10 years draws up an exhaustive X-ray of its citizens with thousands of interviewers who go house to house to learn about the life and miracles of its inhabitants, on this occasion has surprised public opinion itself, since for the first time the descendants of non-Europeans have not hidden their origins as was the case in the past.

As the newspaper's economics columnist has written Or Globe Miriam Leitao, who was tortured at a very young age during the military dictatorship, the novelty this year is that it is more than a simple statistic. “This is the moment,” she writes, “when the numbers reveal that the country has moved away from denial.”

According to analysts, the revelation is a consequence of the struggles against racism, sometimes open and sometimes silent, that have ended up bearing fruit: Brazil no longer hides its roots. This also reveals the positive result of the sometimes open, sometimes hidden struggles carried out over the last 10 years in the fight against racial discrimination based on the color of people's skin and origins.

The revelation of the IBGE with its x-ray of the decade, from which the four years of openly racist Bolsonarism should be removed, is that the country is becoming aware that more than skin color and ethnic differences, what counts is the dignity of the person.

The news that the majority of Brazilians, no longer white, have stopped hiding their origins and that this has been the result of difficult and sometimes dangerous struggles against racism, should make Lula's new progressive government reflect to intensify, with concrete facts, a strongly anti-racist policy.

If in the past not being white was identified with illiteracy and poverty, if not misery, today it is necessary that the majority of citizens who are no longer ashamed of hiding their roots, participate fully and openly in the structures of power, intensifying their presence in the key positions of power, from the Government to the judiciary.

Now it is more pressing than before, if possible, that non-whites can have the same opportunities to share power, to have candidates for elections so that, as someone has written on social networks, Congress can “darken its face,” since until now it has always been mostly white.

There is no doubt that the policy inaugurated by Lula in his first two governments, creating, for example, free quotas for blacks in universities, has been one of the reasons for this awareness of non-whites since it has created a new intellectual elite of descendants of African slaves who are fighting against the atavistic discrimination that has always gripped this country.

The demonstration that the awareness has grown in the country that neither skin color nor ethnic origins matter when measuring people's dignity is that Lula, in this his third term, is being pressured by public opinion regarding his resistance, for example, to placing a black woman on the Supreme Court.

It is normal and important at the same time, the news that, for the first time, since the times of slavery, Brazilians have lost the fear of declaring their origins so that they can begin to recognize in the light of the sun, which they had been until now victims of prejudices that led them to hide, out of shame, their true identity.

All of this will surely serve to make that majority that does not recognize itself as white seek and value more vigorously its true, culturally rich identity. This will undoubtedly lead not only to intensifying the anti-racist struggle but also to recovering the lost pride of its origins, which could lead to better national coexistence.

White Brazilians of European roots who in Brazil belong to 90 countries and who until yesterday were considered in some way superior to those of African or indigenous origin will now be able to open a better dialogue and coexistence with the black and mixed-race population. This is because the majority of non-whites have begun to shed their atavistic inferiority complex and even feel proud, and do not hide it, of simply being what they always were, rich in culture and even religion.

The truth is that one of Brazil's greatest riches, although it was not always recognized, is that mixture of cultures, so studied by sociologists. A miscegenation that, if it is true that it produced the curse of destructive racism, it is also true that it gave this piece of the Americas a special wealth, including natural beauty.

I remember that, on the occasion of the trip that I made with Pope John Paul II here to Brazil in 1980 as a special envoy of EL PAÍS, one of the things that made me laugh when I visited Bahia was that they told me that there were the most beautiful women in the world. world: those that were a mixture of blacks, whites and indigenous people.

Today the greatest beauty, not only physical but also political and social, of Brazil is that recognition, in the light of the sun, of its true identity. It is like the feeling of having freed themselves from the weight that oppressed them until now and that cost them and their predecessors so many tears, pain and humiliation.

