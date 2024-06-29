The American electronics company Apple has put its Vision Pro glasses on sale in many countries, and it has become possible to purchase the mixed reality device in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. This is the first time that the product has been offered for sale outside the United States, as pre-orders have been accepted in five additional countries: Canada, Germany, France, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The official sale of the product is scheduled to begin on July 12. The price of glasses varies in different countries. It is noteworthy that the “Vision Pro” glasses, which mix virtual content with real-world scenes around the user, are the largest new product from Apple in years and began what CEO Tim Cook described as the era of spatial computing. Apple believes that the “Vision Pro” smart glasses will be used in the fields of education, video conferencing, and music production with 3D controllers, in addition to streaming content and playing games over the Internet.