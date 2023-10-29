Researchers on the International Space Station have developed mouse embryos that have been shown to develop normally, providing an indication that humans could reproduce in space, Japanese scientists said.

The researchers, including Teruhiko Wakayama, a professor at the Center for Advanced Biotechnology at Yamanashi University, and a team from the Japanese Aerospace Agency (JAXA), sent frozen mouse embryos to the International Space Station in August 2021.

The astronauts on the station thawed the embryos using a device specially designed for this purpose, and implanted them for four days.

The scientists noted that “the embryos, which grew in microgravity conditions, developed naturally into blastocysts.” Blastocysts are cells that develop into an embryo and placenta.

The researchers indicated, in a study published on the website of the scientific journal “I Science” yesterday, Saturday, that the experiment “clearly demonstrated that gravity does not have a significant effect” on the issue of rat reproduction.

They noted that there were no significant changes in the state of DNA and genes, after analyzing the blastocysts that were returned to laboratories on Earth.

Yamanashi University and the RIKEN National Research Institute confirmed in a joint statement that this “study is the first research work to show that mammals may be able to reproduce in space.”

The statement added, “This is the first experiment in the world to develop early-stage mammalian embryos in complete microgravity on the International Space Station.”

He continued, “In the future, it will be necessary on the International Space Station to grow blastocysts in microgravity inside mice to see if these animals are able to give birth to young ones,” with the aim of confirming that the blastocysts are normal.

This research is of great importance for future space missions.

Within the framework of the “Artemis” program, the US Space Agency (NASA) intends to send humans back to the moon to learn how to live there in the long term, and to prepare for a trip to Mars in the late 2030s.