Minneapolis, Minnesota, has become the first major US city to allow unrestricted broadcasts of the call to prayer for Muslims, allowing the call to prayer to be heard over loudspeakers five times a day throughout the year.

“The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which previously prohibited certain morning and evening calls at certain times,” startribune.com reported.

The vote, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, was the culmination of years of efforts to allow the call to prayer to be broadcast in Minneapolis, home to a large East African community.

Not only was the council’s vote unanimous, but the decision did not meet any organized community opposition. Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign the measure within a week.

“Minneapolis has become a city for all religions,” said one of the imams, present in the City Council meeting room.

This city allowed the call to prayer to be broadcast year-round last year, but only between the hours of 7 am and 10 pm.