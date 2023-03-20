According to the poll conducted by the American “Gallup” research institution in Washington, and its results were released Thursday, 49 percent of Democrats sympathized with the Palestinians, compared to 38 percent who sympathized with the Israelis.

The foundation attributed the “sharp” decline in sympathy with the Israelis to the views of “generations born after 1980” who favored the Palestinians, while “the older generations of American Democrats were more sympathetic to the Israelis.”

And in 2013, US Democrats were more sympathetic to Israelis than to Palestinians, at 55 percent and 19 percent, respectively, according to Gallup.

In contrast, the poll found that Republican views on the same issue were largely unchanged from the last Gallup poll, in January 2022.

The poll revealed that nearly 8 out of 10 Republicans, at 78 percent, sympathize with the Israelis, while the percentage of sympathizers with the Palestinians reached 11 percent.

Overall, the American public is still more sympathetic to the Israelis (54 percent), compared to 31 percent for the Palestinians, numbers similar to last year’s poll.

Comments from “Gallup” on the results

• “Americans’ views of the conflict are becoming more polarized, with Democrats increasingly sympathizing with the Palestinians.”

• “On the other hand, the Republicans maintain their strong alliance with the Israelis.”

• “The escalation of hostilities between the two parties over the past year, which has led to the deaths of a large number of Palestinians, can partly explain the recent shift in the view of the Democrats.”