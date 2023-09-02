A document seen by Reuters news agency, the content of which was confirmed separately by two US officials, indicated that the administration of President Joe Biden will send for the first time armor-piercing munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.

The missiles of this type can help destroy tanks, and are part of a new military aid package for Kiev to be unveiled next week.

Ammunition can be fired from the American “Abrams” tanks, which an informed source said are expected to be delivered to Ukraine within weeks.

A US official said Monday that the new aid package will be worth between $240 million and $375 million, depending on its content.