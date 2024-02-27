During the psychiatric evaluation, Alessia Pifferi spoke about her childhood and, for the first time, the abuse she suffered

During the psychiatric evaluation carried out on Alessia Pifferi by the forensic psychologist Elvezio Pirfo, the woman who now risks life imprisonment for the crime of voluntary and aggravated murder, provided delicate stories about her childhood. Early life and adolescence characterized by an unhealthy home environment, violence suffered by a family friend and psychologists. What the 38-year-old said.

The trial has begun for Alessia Pifferi, the 38-year-old who in July 2022 let her daughter, the little girl, die of starvation Diana aged just 18 months, abandoning her alone at home for six days. Yesterday the superpartes psychiatric report requested by the prosecution was filed, carried out by the forensic psychologist Elvezio Pirfo appointed by the Court itself. The examination ascertained that the 38-year-old acted while she was capable of understanding and wanting, putting her wishes ahead of the needs of her daughter.

During the same assessment, the woman spoke about herself and her parents problems had since his childhood. She spoke about the family environment in which she grew up, in which she always felt sidelined: “I was the little black boy of the house, never a birthday, never a gift“. But also about the problem of money who has always been there at home, with his father and mother always arguing, sometimes even fighting.

Of the fatherhe then said that the death arrived in 2009, it marked her a lot. Because she was very close to him who was “her little girl” as a child.

Alessia Pifferi: the death of grandparents, school and abuse

Another event that shook her a lot was the death of his maternal grandparents, to whom she says she was very close, in particular to her grandmother. Following their deaths, the little girl Alessia began dating friends specialists and to also be followed at school by a support teacher.

Even at school, Pifferi says she felt it marginalized:

I've never had any girlfriends. I got along well with the teachers and also with my classmates, except that even there I was put to the side. They formed groups where I was kept out because they said I was always serious.

When she was 20 Alessia was then married, with a man much older than her, with whom she remained for 12 years. A marriage that, as the 38-year-old says, ended after she had lost a child. An event that had traumatized her greatly and for which she blamed him.

Pifferi experienced another difficult moment when she was 10 years old and suffered injuries abuse by a acquaintance of his father, who also traveled to Milan from Sicily in that period. The 38-year-old spoke about all this for the first time: