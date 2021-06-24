The graph shows the evolution, in seven steps, of the positive images of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner. With three key numbers in each station: the shared support between both and the plus of each one (those who loved him and not her, and vice versa). There are two of those parameters that remain with little change. But one that fell sharply: the percentage of people who saw the president well but not the vice. It was so reduced that this month there was a strong statistical novelty: for the first time since he took office, Fernández appears with a lower valuation in favor than his running mate. And even worse: He also fell behind Mauricio Macri. Alert at Casa Rosada.

The political novelty appears in the latest study by Synopsis, a consulting firm created in 2015 and monthly monitoring with current data. Days ago, Clarion He advanced part of this work, with another overwhelming fact: almost 87% of those surveyed asked to retire “Cristina”, “Macri” or “both”.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, in the last act they shared.

The survey included 1,644 cases in all the country. And before reaching the images category, pictures that reflect the complex moment that the country and the Government are going through before public opinion. Some data:

– Despite the rise in Covid cases in recent months, 65.8% are “more concerned” about their economic situation than about the coronavirus.

– Disapproval of the government’s management grew again and reached a peak of 66.1%.

– 60.6% believe that the economic situation will be worse within a year.

Image ranking

Then Synopsis does enter the images category. And starter presents the evolution of the President’s numbers. Between March and April 2020, it had reached its peak: 59.1% positive and only 19.8% negative. But Since then the lines have tended to cross and today the equation is reversed: + 25.9% and – 66.2%. All in just over a year. A rarity only explainable in times of pandemic.

When these numbers are inserted in the table with the evaluations of a dozen government and opposition leaders, the bad news for Fernández: in the ordering by positive weighting, it is below Cristina and Macri.

– The former president has numbers with a balance in the red but relatively stable for years. In June, it combined + 26.6% and – 68.2%. That is, 0.7 point better than the President on the positive, but a couple of points worse on the negative.

– In the case of the PRO leader, it adds up + 26.8% and – 51.3%: 0.9 above its successor in positive and also almost 17 below in negative.

The General ranking is headed by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The head of the Buenos Aires government is the only one with a differential in favor (5.9 points), with 44.9% positive and 39% negative. The podium is completed by María Eugenia Vidal (+ 41.6% and – 43.1%) and Patricia Bullrich (+ 41.3 and – 46.2%).

Under the President (always ordered according to their positive image) remain Maximum Kirchner (+ 23.3% and – 65.5%) and last figure Sergio Massa (+ 16.4% and – 68.5%).

Look also