A private crew has successfully completed the first spacewalk in history, with two members of the Polaris Dawn mission emerging from their spacecraft in their white and gray spacesuits in a historic photo.

A live broadcast of the event, provided by the private SpaceX company, to which the crew belongs, showed that the mission commander, American billionaire Jared Isaacman, was the first to emerge from the capsule in his white and gray suit, attached to a metal structure called “Skywalker” located in the front of the capsule and made up of rods.

Since the first in 1965, all spacewalks have been carried out by professional astronauts.

“This is amazing,” Isaacman said of the scene as he traveled about 700 kilometers above Earth, much higher than the International Space Station, which is about 400 kilometers up.

She was followed in exiting the spacecraft by Sarah Gillis, who took steps to test SpaceX’s latest spacesuit, the first designed for space travel, accomplishing one of the mission’s main goals.

Each of them stayed outside the Dragon spacecraft for about ten minutes, and the operation ended one hour and 45 minutes after it began.

The other two crew members, former pilot Scott Poteet and fellow SpaceX employee Anna Menon, stayed inside the Dragon capsule to make sure everything went as planned, but they were also exposed to the vacuum of space when the hatch opened, since the vehicle is not equipped with an airlock.

The four crew members’ suits were attached to the capsule by ropes through which oxygen reached them.

The Polaris Dawn mission was organized by American billionaire Jared Isaacman, 41, who is partly funding the trip for an undisclosed sum. The mission represents a new historic milestone in commercial space exploration.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson immediately congratulated SpaceX, calling the event “a huge step forward for the commercial space industry.”

The four crew members underwent intensive training for more than two years.

The process of walking around the International Space Station lasts for long hours, during which the astronauts carry out very technical tasks.

Despite everything, given the altitude and conditions, the “risk” of the SpaceX exit was not zero, according to Sean O’Keefe, former NASA administrator. “It’s definitely more significant than anything the commercial sector has done so far,” he said.

The four astronauts’ suits were inspired by those already used by SpaceX inside its vehicles, but were enhanced to be able to withstand extreme temperatures or improve the wearers’ ability to move.

It is also equipped with a camera, and the suit’s pressure, temperature and humidity information is displayed directly on the helmet.

SpaceX hopes to produce “millions” of them, enabling humans to become multiplanetary beings, according to its stated goal.

“One day, someone might wear a version of it on Mars,” Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Financial, said at a press conference in August, describing his participation in testing it as “a great honor.”

– Commercial exploration

The mission launched on Tuesday from Florida and will last for five days. Since its first day, the spacecraft has climbed to an altitude of 1,400 kilometers, the highest altitude reached by space flight crews since the Apollo lunar missions more than half a century ago.

The crew’s mission is not limited to space travel, but will also conduct about 36 scientific experiments, and test laser communication via satellite between the spacecraft and SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation, which provides internet from space.

The Polaris Dawn mission launches the Polaris program, announced two and a half years ago by Jared Isaacman, an advocate of the value of private investment in accelerating the conquest of the cosmos.

The program includes three missions. After a second similar mission, the third mission is supposed to witness the first manned flight of SpaceX’s huge Starship rocket, which is currently under development and is intended for trips to the moon and Mars.