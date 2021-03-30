Tuesday, March 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

For the first time, a Russian tops the box office revenue for American cinemas

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0


Scene from the movie “Nobody”

Last week, the adventure movie “Nobody”, directed by Ilya Naishaller, made box office revenues in American cinemas for the first time in the history of Russian cinema.
The website of the US company Box Office Mojo, which specializes in the production of cinematic films, stated that the Russian director’s film “Nobody”, which was shown during the days of March 26-28 in 2,460 American cinemas, has collected about $ 6.7 million. The film also earned $ 5 million in other countries, for a total of $ 11.7 million.
It is noteworthy that “Nobody”, directed by the Russian director, Ilya Naishaller, is the first Russian film to achieve such success in the United States, knowing that the film “Wanted” by the Russian director, Timur Bekmambetov, nearly achieved such a result in 2008, but the cartoon film The American “guardian” did little at the time.
It is noteworthy that the main character in the movie “Nobody” is a simple citizen who decided to take revenge on the thieves who attacked his home. The film stars the Russian actor, Alexei Suryaprikov, and the American actors, Bob Odenark, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nelson.

Source: Agencies

.
#time #Russian #tops #box #office #revenue #American #cinemas

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A woman with a disabled child refused to serve in a cafe near Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.