For the first time, a Russian tops the box office revenue for American cinemas

Last week, the adventure movie “Nobody”, directed by Ilya Naishaller, made box office revenues in American cinemas for the first time in the history of Russian cinema.

The website of the US company Box Office Mojo, which specializes in the production of cinematic films, stated that the Russian director’s film “Nobody”, which was shown during the days of March 26-28 in 2,460 American cinemas, has collected about $ 6.7 million. The film also earned $ 5 million in other countries, for a total of $ 11.7 million.

It is noteworthy that “Nobody”, directed by the Russian director, Ilya Naishaller, is the first Russian film to achieve such success in the United States, knowing that the film “Wanted” by the Russian director, Timur Bekmambetov, nearly achieved such a result in 2008, but the cartoon film The American “guardian” did little at the time.

It is noteworthy that the main character in the movie “Nobody” is a simple citizen who decided to take revenge on the thieves who attacked his home. The film stars the Russian actor, Alexei Suryaprikov, and the American actors, Bob Odenark, Christopher Lloyd, Connie Nelson.