It has not gone unnoticed among twittering lawyers. With Dilan Yesilgöz, the Netherlands will have a Minister of Justice and Security who is not a lawyer. The politician is admittedly one of the law & orderfaces of the VVD, but graduated in socio-cultural sciences. So no rights, and that is unique, if the raids by Rita Verdonk and Stef Blok are not included.

The well-known aliens lawyer Wil Eikelboom therefore wonders whether the forthcoming appointment of Yesilgöz is ‘sensible’. Criminal lawyer Job Knoester also says he has questions. He once accused Yesilgöz on a talk show, when she was still a Member of Parliament, that she did not know the law. This video clip was widely shared on Thursday. “What does it say about the VVD if they want to nominate a non-lawyer for one of the most difficult ministries – that of justice?”, Knoester wonders openly.