For the first time … a license to sell a nasal spray prevents the transmission of “Corona”

Israel and New Zealand have agreed in principle to sell a nasal spray that contains nitric oxide and can prevent the transmission of the Coronavirus, according to the Sanotize Research and Development company.

The production of nitric oxide nasal spray under the brand name (Innovid) began in Israel in cooperation with Nextar Chempharma Solutions and is expected to be sold this summer.

In New Zealand, Sanotize has registered its nasal spray with the Medicines and Medicines Safety Authority, allowing it to distribute and sell its product to the public directly, according to the Vancouver-based company.

Nasal sprays that contain nitric oxide protect the body from viruses that enter it through the upper respiratory tract.