They had basketball and volleyball games by the hundreds. They received local, rival and international fans. They were the scene of all kinds of emotions. But it could be said that, now yes, the stands of the River microstadium saw it all. This Tuesday, Monumental became the first soccer club in Argentina to host a vaccination against coronavirus.

It is the first vaccination post out-of-hospital of the City Government, which has already confirmed that other sports institutions will join in the future. On this occasion, River’s headquarters, in Figueroa Alcorta 7597, will carry out 1,200 applications, 400 per day, of the first of the two components of Sputnik-5.

“I came to accompany my father, who is a clinical doctor,” Alejandro (46) told Clarion, in front of a line of more than a hundred people at the entrance to the place. Maria, a 70-year-old independent psychologist, walked away frustrated: “I didn’t know I had to come with turn. On the page it said that I could get it directly here ”.

The objective in River is to vaccinate exclusively health professionals who work independently. That is, to those who do not report any of the 40 vaccinations located in the City’s health centers. The shifts for Núñez -with an assigned day and time- were already sold out this morning. And new ones will be enabled when it arrives a new batch of vaccines.

The line already had more than a hundred people before 9:30, when the River Stadium vaccination center opened. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

“It’s like the ticket system to watch a game, it shouldn’t be like that,” said a 41-year-old man, who asked not to give his name. “I think there should be a previous vaccination registry like that of the Province of Buenos Aires, because it seems good to start with health professionals, but it should be more stratified. I have colleagues who work on duty who have not received it yet. “argued the psychologist.

At his side, there were several people who spent time on the steps of the Microstadium. It is that the vaccination device in River was organized in a circuit by stations: registration, vaccination (there were 16 positions) and, finally, the stands area, where vaccinated people were asked to wait half an hour to verify that there were no adverse effects.

Norma Rosenblatt (76) counted Clarion that the process was “quick”, but expressed concern about the next application. “I I’m not sure when the second dose will be “emphasized the expert expert in legal medicine.

A few meters away, Gisela (41) sent messages on WhatsApp. “I am satisfied because the system was fast and worked well. I was waiting to be vaccinated because I have high expectations of start to get out of this situation. It is an act of responsibility and solidarity with others “, considered the clinical psychologist.

The River vaccination center will begin operating this Tuesday for independent health professionals. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

The first stage of vaccination advances

The Buenos Aires Ministry of Health reported that the application of doses began this Tuesday in River simultaneously with the other vaccination points of the City, after the National Government sent a new delivery of 15 thousand doses of Sputnik-V.

It is within the framework of the first of the six stages of the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan of the Porteño Government that reaches all public and private health personnel, social security, university entities and national dependency, residences for adults seniors and independent professionals. In total, about 130 thousand people.

The football clubs that will join the City’s Vaccination Plan in its different stages will be Boca, Racing, San Lorenzo, Huracán, Vélez, Ferro, Atlanta, Italiano, Comunicaciones, Miter and Glorias Argentinas, according to the Buenos Aires government.

To access the first component of the vaccine, you must request an appointment online on the website buenosaires.gob.ar/vacunacovid. The only requirements will be to have registration and address in the City.

The device located in the Monumental microstadium will be open from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will have, according to official sources, a team of more than 90 people, including vaccinators, administrators, cold managers and others.

The following steps

So far, 24,208 people received the first dose of Sputnik-V, of which 9,205 have already completed immunization with the second component, as reported by the Buenos Aires government. Thus, progress is made in the first of the six vaccination stages.

The next group comprises the adults over 70 years of age and nursing home residents. The City assured that it has already prepared 28 out-of-hospital posts with 180 posts and has trained 1,200 vaccinators who will carry out the task. In addition there will be 7 private vaccination centers.

The vaccination stages follow the national guidelines that contemplate six priority instances:

Health personnel (staging based on activity risk). Adults over 70 years of age and people who reside in nursing homes or homes for the elderly in the City. Adults aged 60 to 69 years. Strategic staff. People between 18 and 59 years of age with risk factors: Diabetes (insulin-dependent and non-insulin-dependent); Obesity grade 2 and 3; Chronic cardiovascular, kidney and / or respiratory diseases. Other strategic groups defined by the jurisdictions according to the availability of doses.

SC