The Far Eastern festival-workshop of amateur youth theaters “New generation of the Far East” will be held in the EAO for the first time. It will be held in the spring of 2022. This direction of work of the Youth Theater-Studio “Kind People” was appreciated during the competition of the Presidential Grants Fund of Russia.

Amateur youth theaters will take part in the festival. They will show their performances in Birobidzhan and in the municipalities of the Jewish Autonomous Region. For residents and guests of the region, master classes will be held, meetings will be organized with playwrights, translators of plays by foreign authors who create works for children and adolescents. In addition, a director’s laboratory is planned to organize open readings of plays with theaters participating in the festival.

As said IA EAOMedia Irina Shaitanova, Artistic Director of the Kind People Theater-Studio, there have never been such festivals in the Far East. It differs from other theatrical forum in that it offers not only a creative program, but also trainings for everyone who is in a creative search.

The festival collaborates with one of the leading theater universities in the country, GITIS. In the near future, accepting applications for participation from youth theaters of the Far East will open. Thanks to the support of the Presidential Grants Fund, more than 6 million rubles have been allocated for the festival.