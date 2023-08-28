Nature Astronomy: First dark spot on Neptune seen from Earth

Astronomers have observed a large dark spot on Neptune for the first time using ground-based instruments. These atmospheric features are still a mystery to scientists, but the results of a study published in the journal nature astronomyprovide new data on their nature and origin.

Large spots are common in the atmospheres of giant planets, the most famous of which is Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, which has been around for centuries. On Neptune, the dark spot was first discovered by NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft in 1989 and then disappeared a few years later.

The observations were made with the VLT (Very Large Telescope). The scientists were able to split the reflected sunlight from Neptune’s dark spot and the rest of the atmosphere into component wavelengths and get a three-dimensional spectrum. Since different wavelengths penetrate to different depths in the atmosphere, this has allowed astronomers to better determine the height of the layer containing the dark spot.

It turned out that the dark spots are likely the result of darkening of short waves (less than 700 nanometers) in a deep layer of hydrogen sulfide, which is located below the visible layer of haze. In addition, a rare type of deep bright cloud has been discovered that has not been previously identified. They appeared next to the dark spot and were at the same level. It is likely that both spots are associated with the same atmospheric circulation that generates them.