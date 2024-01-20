“Kommersant”: a court in the Russian Federation for the first time acquitted a SVO member accused of murdering a colleague

The Novocherkassk garrison military court acquitted contract soldier from Chechnya Zaindi Takaev, who was accused of murdering Dagestani Magomed Shakhbanov in the special military operation (SVO) zone. About it writes “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

As the publication clarified, this is the first case of acquittal of a SVO member suspected of murder. Under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of Russia, Takaev faced up to 15 years in prison.

According to the publication, the murder occurred on the evening of June 6, 2022 in Pervomaisk, Lugansk People's Republic (LPR). Takaev and Shakhbanov were relaxing in a gazebo in one of the courtyards of the high-rise building in the company of two contract soldiers and two local girls. After the contract soldiers left, Takaev went to the toilet, leaving his machine gun in the gazebo. An unknown person opened fire on the girls and Shakhbanov who remained in the gazebo, as a result of which the private received a bullet in the head.

Takaev noted that the shooting was carried out from the bushes. He returned fire. Then he called doctors and military police.

In November 2023, the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk Garrison Court found the serviceman guilty in a criminal case due to failure to comply with an order to participate in the Military Military District in Ukraine. The man was sentenced to imprisonment for 2 years 10 months to be served in a general regime correctional colony.