The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) obtained a sentence of 73 years and 4 months in prison for Maria del Rosario Aaron Barriosafter proving his participation in the crime of femicide against a woman who was eight months pregnant.

María del Rosario was sentenced for events that occurred on December 8, 2016, in a building belonging to the locality Xhimojayin the municipality of Jilotepec, where the victim was with the now sentenced woman and another woman, who at some point subdued her and beat her to perform a cesarean section and extract the baby.

The pregnant woman, as well as her son, died at the scene, so those involved placed the bodies in a wheelbarrow and moved them to a wooded area near the home, where they abandoned them and then fled.

After the discovery of the bodies, FGJEM personnel carried out the corresponding inquiries to establish the motive for the events, since those involved intended to seize the victim’s baby.

With the data collected, the Public Ministry asked a Judge to issue an arrest warrant against this person, a court order that was granted and completed by the Investigative Police (PDI) of the Special Unit of Judicial Orders of the FGJEM, in October 2021, in the city of Tijuana, in the state of Baja California.

We recommend you read:

After her capture, she was airlifted to Mexican territory, where she was admitted to the Jilotepec Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Centerand remained at the disposal of a Judge, who determined his legal situation.

Upon reviewing the evidence collected, the corresponding authority sentenced the accused, in addition to setting a fine of 5 thousand days of minimum wage and I million 423 thousand 091 pesos as compensation for the damage, in addition to the fact that her civil and political rights were suspended.

It should be noted that for the capture of María del Rosario Aarón Barrios, the FGJEM had the support of the activist’s work team. Warrior Frida.